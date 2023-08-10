AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/11/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The August 11th episode of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded on a Wednesday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.



- Darby Allin defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. The Mogul Embassy attacked Allin after the match until Sting made the save

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Johnny TV. The Blackpool Combat Club came out after the match for a staredown

- Saraya defeated Skye Blue to advance to the Fatal 4 Way at All In with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending against Toni Storm, Saraya, and the winner of next week’s Britt Baker vs. The Bunny match on Dynamite. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Blue until Madison Rayne made the save.