WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/11/2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/11/2023

The August 11th episode of AEW Rampage was pre-recorded on a Wednesday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. 
 
- Darby Allin defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. The Mogul Embassy attacked Allin after the match until Sting made the save

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Johnny TV. The Blackpool Combat Club came out after the match for a staredown

- Saraya defeated Skye Blue to advance to the Fatal 4 Way at All In with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending against Toni Storm, Saraya, and the winner of next week’s Britt Baker vs. The Bunny match on Dynamite. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Blue until Madison Rayne made the save.

AEW Dynamite Results for August 9th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 10, 2023 07:47AM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83314/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer