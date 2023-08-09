Update On AEW Full Gear 2023 Plans

A new report has illuminated the forthcoming strategies surrounding AEW Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear is an annual event since it launched in 2019, this event has traditionally graced the November timeframe, aligning with the observance of Veteran's Day in the United States.

In a recent report from Fightful Select, it's unveiled that the event is planned for 2023. As indicated by insiders familiar with the situation, Full Gear is en route to find its stage in Los Angeles, CA, with the designated venue being the Kia Forum. As per internal calendars, the earmarked date for this occasion is Saturday, November 18th. This timing, however, poses a potential clash with the company's weekly broadcast of Collision which airs on Saturday nights. Notably, Fightful underscores that an adjustment would be requisite for Collision's schedule, yet the approach to managing the situation is currently unclear.

Moreover, Fightful Select highlights that deliberations have occurred within All Elite Wrestling regarding the feasibility of shifting the pay-per-view to Sunday, November 19th. This alternative proposition has garnered attention, particularly due to the Jacksonville Jaguars' slated home game against the Tennessee Titans on that very day. Historically, AEW steers clear of scheduling pay-per-views that coincide with the Jaguars' football timetable, guided by Tony Khan's preference to avert any overlap between his two ventures.