Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Title Defenses and Legendary In-Ring Debut

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, as the anticipation for All In and All Out intensifies.

The highlight of the night will feature a pair of significant title matches. Hikaru Shida, the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion, will be putting her title on the line for the first time, while FTW Champion Jack Perry is set to defend his title against the legendary Rob Van Dam, who will be stepping into the AEW ring for the first time. Adding to the excitement, The Hardys will square off against The Young Bucks in what promises to be an electrifying contest.

The card for this evening, as announced by AEW, includes:

- A clash between The Hardys and The Young Bucks.

- Insightful addresses from both Adam Cole and the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF.

- A mandatory gathering for members of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

- A tag team showdown featuring Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli facing off against Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo.

- The title defense of FTW Champion Jack Perry against the legend Rob Van Dam.

- Newly crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida putting her title on the line against Anna Jay.