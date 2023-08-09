Tag Team Superstar Says He’s Pushing For A Singles Run

It seems like Karl Anderson a member of the tag team known as The OC (with Luke Gallows), is expressing his interest in pursuing a singles run within WWE. He recently had a rare one-on-one match on the July 28 episode of SmackDown, which might have sparked his desire for a solo run.

In an interview on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Anderson mentioned that he's eager for a singles run and feels ready for it.

“Yeah, I don’t know why I wasn’t in the Money in the Bank match. I’m down. Let’s get this rocking.

“AJ is the World Champion, Gallows can be the heater, and throw me in the ladder match.

“I’m dying for it. It’s just more about timing and waiting for the right story. I’m pushing for it. I hope for it.”

Despite being known for his tag-team success alongside Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson has a history as a solo wrestler. Before joining WWE, he was a prominent member of the Bullet Club in NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling), where he even made it to the finals of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament in 2012, although he ultimately lost to Kazuchika Okada.

Anderson also held the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship before re-joining WWE in October 2022. He defended that title in Japan until he eventually dropped it to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.