WWE Hall of Famer Affirms MJF's Genuine Kindness and Potential for Even Greater Popularity as a Babyface

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2023

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his perspective on MJF...

"I personally know that Max, MJF, would be pissed off at me for saying this, but he’s the nicest guy. He really is, to me. But if he’s out in the open, he’s an a*****e. And it’s not him being an a*****e, it’s him living the gimmick. He could turn babyface in an instant, and he would be over even bigger, I think. But as a heel? Oh my god."

DDP recounted an episode from his experience of encountering MJF at an autograph signing event:

"My buddy and I finally get up to the front, and we say ‘Bro, we love your s**t.’ Now my buddy is drinking a coffee at the time. MJF grabbed his cup, took it, spit in it, gave it back to my buddy, and said, ‘So what the f**k do you two want?’ I mean, what a roar. But that’s him, man. He is committed to the character."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2023 01:48PM

 

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #aew #mjf #ddp #diamond dallas page

