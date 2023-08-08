WWE NXT Results For August 8th, 2023

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (8/8/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running.

Rey Mysterio Arrives With Dragon Lee

From there, we shoot directly into footage from backstage at last night's Raw that shows Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley addressing Dragon Lee and "dead-beat dad" Rey Mysterio ahead of tonight's NXT North American Championship main event.

After that, we shoot to "earlier today" footage in the parking lot of Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio pulling up in their car. Driving with their masks on. Isn't that dangerous? They talk in Spanish without subtitles, so your guess is as good as mine. I'm betting they're talking about Dominik Mysterio and pro wrestling. Just a hunch.

Axiom vs. Mustafa Ali

We shoot inside the CWC in the WWE PC after that and witness Axiom's ring entrance in progress. He settles in the ring to a good pop and his music dies down. Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show on commentary.

Mustafa Ali's theme hits and he is introduced. He makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for our opening contest. Remember, hour one of tonight's show will be presented commercial free, like last night's Monday Night Raw show. So, hooray for me. (Cracks knuckles).

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Right out of the gate we see fast-paced offense, with Ali and Axiom struggling to establish the early offensive lead. Ali ends up backing Axiom in the corner and chopping the p*ss out of him as the NXT Universe "Woo's!" in the background.

Axiom turns Ali around and chops the hell out of him as well. Ali fights back and knocks Axiom onto the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. He walks into a big kick and then Axiom hits a hurricanrana that launches Ali off the apron and onto the commentary table inches away from Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Now the action resumes inside the ring and we see Scrypts making his way out from the back to take a closer look at things. Axiom starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor, taking it to Ali with a wide-variety of offense. He sits him on the top-rope as the camera angle switches to show Scrypts watching on.

Ali knocks Axiom off the top and then runs over him with a big clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Axiom kicks out at the count of two.

The masked man takes over control of the offense from there, and as he does, we see Bronco Nima and Lucien Price emerge from the back. Axiom goes to slingshot into the ring but runs right into Ali after being momentarily distracted by the aforementioned threesome at the top of the entrance aisle.

After a nice neck-breaker, we see Axiom looking to secure a choke on Ali. He does, but Ali stands up while in the hold and suplexes his way out of it. Both guys are down and slow to recover now as the crowd comes alive in the background. Axiom is up first and hits a Canadian destroyer on Ali before a crazy tilting moonsault splash off the top onto Ali on the floor.

The crowd goes bonkers as Axiom clutches his ribs after the harsh landing. A loud "This is Awesome!" chant breaks out as Axiom runs into a knee from Ali. Ali hits a neck-breaker on Axiom on the floor and then rolls him back into the ring. He climbs to the top-rope and goes for his 450 splash but Axiom rolls out of the way. Axiom plants Ali forehead first into the mat with a vicious DDT.

Axiom locks up an arm-bar on Ali on the mat and looks to finish him off with a submission, but Ali fights his way out of it and now he turns Axiom into a Sharpshooter. The two transition a few more times on the mat with various submissions. Axiom leaps off the ropes with a wild DDT on Ali into a close near fall attempt.

Ali sits Axiom on the top-rope and grabs onto his mask and tears at it. He ends up knocking Axiom off the top-rope out to the floor at ringside. Ouch. He climbs back to the top as Axiom rolls back into the ring. This time he connects with his 450 splash for the pin fall victory. Good opener.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

The Schism Is Out For The Creed Brothers

We shoot backstage and we see a bunch of NXT Superstars laid out as The Schism is shown standing over them. Ikemen Jiro and many others are shown completely laid out unconscious as all of The Schism is standing over them. Joe Gacy makes it clear they are on the hunt to find The Creed Brothers.

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport

From there, we return inside the CWC where Kelani Jordan's theme hits. The newcomer makes her way out to the ring accompanied by Dana Brooke as Twitter (X) footage of her calling out Blair Davenport for tonight airs.

She settles in the ring and her music dies down. Now the theme for her opponent hits and out comes Blair Davenport. She settles into the squared circle as well and it's time for our second match of the evening here on NXT on USA.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock up and Davenport backs Jordan into the ropes. She kicks her and knocks her out to the floor. Back in the ring, Jordan finds herself on the defensive again, as Davenport isolates the arm of the newcomer and goes to work on it.

Jordan fights back and hits a hurricanrana on Davenport and then comes off the ropes with a cross body splash for a near fall. As Jordan starts to get beaten down by Davenport once again, we see a camera shot of Dana Brooke watching on at ringside shouting words of encouragement to her friend and fellow veteran gymnast.

Kelani finally catches Blair with a big back elbow. Dana yells at her to go for the cover, so she does, but only gets a count of two. Jordan hits a nice counter but then slingshots through the ropes into a big knee to the grill. Davenport follows up with a double stomp on Jordan as she was draped over the middle rope. Seconds later, she hits her knee finisher for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Dana Brooke has a belt and she chases Davenport around with it, beating her with it. She accidentally gets too close to Jordan with it and they have a brief awkward moment.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Von Wagner Delivers A Message To Bron Breakker

We shoot backstage where we see Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Wagner cuts a promo and addresses his opponent for later tonight, former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. He tells Breakker he's gonna "get tabled up" tonight and walks off.

NXT Heritage Cup Rules Match

Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate

Now we head back inside the CWC where Noam Dar comes out with The Meta-Four and his faux NXT Heritage Cup trophy. Vic Joseph runs down the NXT Heritage Cup Match rules as a graphic flashes on the screen. Dar settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Tyler Bate's theme hits and the crowd goes wild as the NXT veteran makes his way out and heads to the ring for this NXT Heritage Cup rules showdown with Noam Dar.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Bate takes Dar down almost immediately. He gets a leg-scissors over the head of the faux trophy owner. The fans break out in a dueling chant for Bate and Dar as Dar starts to get in his first offense in the bout, working over the arm of Bate as the clock reaches the half-way point of the first round.

Dar slaps a standing guillotine on Bate, who eventually escapes. The two trade forearms and then lock-up as the ten second ticker hits. The fans count down the final few seconds of the first round. The bell sounds and the first round ends without anyone scoring.

The second round begins and we see Oro Mensah immediately provide a distraction. It backfires, however, as Bate knocks Dar out of the ring and then gets crazy air as he leaps over the top-rope and splashes onto Dar on the floor.

Back in the ring, Bate hits a Tiger Driver for a pin fall. He goes on the scoreboard first and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see 25 seconds left in the round as Bate climbs to the top-rope. Dar stops him and we see Bate's knee buckle. The clock counts down to zero and we're going into the next round with things still 1-0 in Bate's favor.

The fourth round begins with Dar working Bate with a variety of kicks. Bate fights back and lays out Dar. He goes for the cover but only gets two. He hits a standing shooting star press but lands on the raised knees of Dar. Dar hits a big elbow that lays out Bate. He goes for the cover but Bate kicks out.

Dar slaps a kneebar on the knee that Bate hurt earlier in the bout. Bate ends up turning it into a pin so Dar lets go. Back on the feet with 90 seconds remaining, we see Dar roll into a kneebar on the softened up limb of Bate. Bate struggles in the hold with less than a minute remaining, trying to make it to the ropes. He ends up tapping.

As the score is now 1-1, we see Dar refuse to let go of the kneebar for several seconds. The crowd boos as both guys go to their corners for their in-between rounds twenty second break. Oro Mensah once again hops on the apron for a distraction. Bate knocks him off but turns around into a big punch from Dar.

Now the two start hitting reversals and pin attempts back-and-forth until finally Bate scores the pin fall. This gives him the victory with a score of 2-1. He now has the faux NXT Heritage Cup trophy that pulled Dar out of his depression. Nathan Frazer still has the real one. Dar is shown crying already in the ring as The Meta-Four try and calm him down.

Winner and NEW Faux NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Tyler Bate

The Schism Beat Down Smash Mouth

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are shown backstage talking to each other about team names. They seem to want to go with Smash Mouth. Up walks The Schism asking where The Creed Brothers are. This leads to a brawl and the Smash Mouth duo get beat down.

Dijak Attacks Wes Lee Backstage

We see Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes talking backtage when Dijak walks in. He interrupts the two to tell Wes Lee that he isn't in the championship picture. Lee asks if he really wants to go there.

Dijak says he'll go wherever he wants, whenever he wants. Dijak walks away and Lee turns to talk to Hayes, but is attacked from behind by Dijak. He lays Lee laying and walks off.

Ilja Dragunov Calls Out Trick Williams

Now we shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Ilja Dragunov. He says he's about to go to the ring and call out Trick Williams. He says all he can predict for Trick Williams, much like Clubber Lang in Rocky III, is pain. He walks off and we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, Ilja Dragunov's theme hits and out he comes. He immediately calls out Trick Williams. Trick's theme hits and out he comes to a big pop from the NXT Universe. The "Whoop that Trick!" chants immediately break out.

Trick says he can tell Dragunov isn't gonna back down. He says he ain't either. He tells Ilja he wants to holler at him first. Dragunov asks if he's serious after what he did at NXT Great American Bash. Dragunov says if he takes one more step, it's on. Trick gives Dragunov credit for being a tough guy and then says he has a proposal for him.

Dragunov says the only reason he's here is for retribution. He says he knows that Trick knows that he is the only reason he isn't NXT World Champion right now. Trick asks if Dragunov really thinks if it weren't for him he'd have Carmelo Hayes' title around his waist. He says he didn't hit Ilja with the title at the Bash, he says he ran into it.

Williams says he can tell Dragunov wants to hit him. He says he'll give him that opportunity, but he prefers to do so in a match. A match that proves he is one of the best. Dragunov says to look in his eyes and warns him of the suffering he is capable of making someone endure.

He mentions his destiny being ruined everytime he goes for the big one. He says this time nothing is gonna stop him from destroying every single thing that is holding him back. He tells Trick to think what he's asking for because he will break him. Trick tells Dragunov to bring his A-game, because he's bringing his.

He says he's beaten GUNTHER and Bron Breakker and others. He says in two weeks at NXT Heatwave, he is ready to prove that he is him. Dragunov says he admires Trick's guts and agrees to the fight. They stare each other down to end the segment.

Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey Find New Opponents

We shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing backstage with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. She mentions that they were supposed to have a match tonight against Smash Mouth, but it's off after their attack at the hands of The Schism.

Up walks Damon Kemp saying they need not look any further for a fight. They say there's only one of him and two of them. Up comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The two teams agree to a match later tonight.

Rey Mysterio Talks To Roxanne Perez & Thea Hail Backstage

Now we shoot to Rey Mysterio, who is backstage with Roxanne Perez. He tells her he's proud of what she's doing and says she knows what's next. She says she does. He walks off and then sees Thea Hail, who nervously introduces herself to him.

He says he can truly see the heart she displays every time she steps into the ring. He says he can tell she's gonna be a champion some day. Hail thanks her and asks her a question. She says she knows he and his son don't get along too well right now. She asks if he still loves him.

Rey says he doesn't like who his son has turned into right now, noting he's making some bad choices, but makes it clear he is still his son and he loves him. He says he hopes one day his son understands what real family is. Hail gets hyped up as Rey walks off.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson walk up and are in awe at Rey talking with her. She says unlike Andre Chase, Rey wouldn't throw in the towel on her. She walks off.

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

From there, we see Bron Breakker walking backstage in his ring gear towards the ring for our next match of the evening. He is stopped and interviewed briefly about Von Wagner's vow to put him through a table earlier tonight. Breakker simply responds, "Please." He walks off and we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, the dogs start barking inside the CWC and out comes former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker to a ton of boos. He settles in the ring and his theme music fades down.

Now the entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes Von Wagner accompanied by Robert Stone. The fans cheer big for Von and break out into pro-Von chants as he settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Breakker immediately beats down Wagner in the corner of the ring. Wagner fights back and shoulder smashes Breakker in the bread-basket as he slumps down in the corner.

Wagner is run over by a shoulder tackle from Breakker, but he fights back and knocks him through the ropes and out to the floor. As soon as the action hits the floor, fans break out in a "Table! Table!" chant, with Vic Joseph reminding fans of Von's vow to put Breakker through a table tonight.

Back in the ring, Breakker shifts the offensive momentum back in his favor. He continues to dominate Von until ultimately finishing him off. After the match, he continues his rampage, as he gets his hands on Robert Stone. Wagner stops him and then delivers on his promise, taking Breakker out to the floor and power bombing him through the commentary table.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Eddy Thorpe Ready To Overcome Dijak

We shoot to an in-depth, elaborate video package with comments from Eddy Thorpe. We see highlights of him being dropped twice in recent weeks by Dijak. He talks about his ancestors and the crazy wars that come to mind from his family's past. He says he knows what he needs to do to overcome the challenge that is Dijak.

Lyra Valkyria Approaches Rhea Ripley, Criticizes Dominik Mysterio

From there, we shoot backstage and we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley talking ahead of his title defense of the NXT North American Championship. Up walks Lyra Valkyria, who says she did exactly what Ripley told her to.

She is then critical of Dom-Dom ahead of his showdown with Dragon Lee later tonight, essentially daring him to win without any help from "Mami."

The Schism Confront The Family

We now see new NXT Tag-Team Champions The Family -- Tony D'Angelo and Stacks taking part in their first official photo shoot with the titles. They are approached by The Schism, who demand to know anything they know about The Creed Brothers.

The Family bust their balls and then The Schism make it clear that D'Angelo and Stacks have something they want in the tag titles. They stay on task in their search for The Creed Brothers, but make it clear they're coming after the belts soon.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

Now we head back inside the CWC where the team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the NXT men's tag-team division.

As they settle inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak make their way down to the ring accompanied by one of their students at their training facility.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Jensen and Gulak kick things off for their respective teams. Jensen drills Gulak with a big shot and dominates the action early on. Gulak takes over and demands water from his student at ringside, but he doesn't have any so he shouts at him and sends him to the back.

From there, we see the team of Jensen and Briggs take over and nearly ride this one into the finish, until Damon Kemp comes out and interferes, which leads to Gulak and Dempsey stealing the win.

Winners: Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

We shoot backstage and we see Dana Brooke asking where the killer instinct was that she asked to see from Kelani Jordan earlier tonight. We then head back inside the CWC for our next match of the evening.

Ivy Nile's theme hits and out she comes and she settles in the ring. Her music dies down and then she awaits on the arrival of her opponent.

Kiana James' theme hits and as she comes to the ring with her loaded purse in her hand, a split-screen "earlier today" promo airs. The bell sounds and immediately Kiana throws her bag at Ivy and jumps into an early offensive lead.

On the floor, James rams Nile into the steel ring post and then suplexes her on the floor. Back in the ring, she goes for the cover but Nile kicks out at the count of two.

James isolates the arm of Nile and goes to work on it. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this women's singles contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see James still working over Nile as the entire group of The Schism surrounds the ring and starts pounding the mat while they chant, "Creed! Creed! Creed!" as they continue their search for Nile's old pals from The Diamond Mine. Seconds later, James hits her finisher and gets the win.

Winner: Kiana James

The Schism Attack Ivy Nile, The Family Make The Save

Once the match wraps up, we see The Schism enter the ring and surround Ivy Nile. They grab her and hold her arms behind her back while they yell at her and demand to know where The Creed Brothers are. Out comes NXT Tag-Team Champions The Family. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks run off The Schism to make the save for Nile.

Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo Text Exchange

Now we shoot to an emotional segment that sees Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo texting each other back-and-forth from their homes. They talk about their friendship and history as a team and how they know their legendary relatives are watching over them.

NXT Heritage Cup Trophy Nonsense Leads To Heatwave Match

From there, we shoot backstage where we see Tyler Bate with his faux NXT Heritage Cup trophy. Up walks Noam Dar and The Meta-Four. They talk to Bate about how important it is to Dar. Oro Mensah tells Bate they're done talking nicely and say it belongs to Dar.

Up walks Nathan Frazer with the real one. Frazer tells Dar to admit the cup Bate has isn't real. If he does, he'll give the fake cup back to him and give him a shot at the real cup at NXT Heatwave. Dar still refuses to admit it but says enough to satisfy Bate and Frazer. Dar gets his fake trophy back and a showdown is set for NXT Heatwave.

Tiffany Stratton Says No One Is Next In Line

We shoot backstage and McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with the NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. She asks her who is next in line for a title shot. Stratton babbles about Barbie and clothes for a while and then says she hasn't thought that far about her next opponent. "Actually, you know what? No one. Tootles!"

Trick Williams Approached By Everyone In Parking Lot

Now we see Trick Williams in the parking lot talking to someone off-camera about Ilja Dragunov. He is approached by Wes Lee who drives by in a car and tells Williams to tell his boy Carmelo Hayes that after he's done with Dijak, he's coming for him. Trick calls him an angry little man and says to tell him himself.

From there, Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp approach him and try and tough talk him. Williams calls them oompa lompas and tells them he has something special for them next week.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Dragon Lee

It's main event time!

We see Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio walking backstage. It's almost time for tonight's NXT North American Championship showdown. We head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring by himself to a huge pop. He gets on the mic and introduces who he believes will be the next NXT North American Champion, Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee's theme hits and out comes the popular masked man for our final match of the evening. He settles in the ring and his tune dies down. He awaits the arrival of his opponent.

On that note, the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio accompanied by his "Mami," WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some typical back-and-forth action coming out of the gate. From there, Dom starts to settle into the offensive lead until Dragon Lee picks up the pace and knocks Dom-Dom out to the floor, where he follows out with a big diving splash.

From there, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When we return from the break, we see Dom has Dragon Lee on the mat in a head lock. Dragon Lee fights his way back up and frees himself as the fans try and rally behind him inside the CWC.

Now we see Dom-Dom ground Dragon Lee once again where he starts unlacing the mask of Lee right in front of his father, Rey Mysterio, at ringside. This just angers Lee, who fires up on offense and takes over. He knocks Dom out to the floor and dives over the ropes for a big splash. The fans chant "NXT! NXT!" as Rhea Ripley is shown looking worried.

Lee gets Dom-Dom draped over the middle rope in the corner. He climbs to the top and leaps, connecting with a double stomp on the way down for a close near fall. Rhea Ripley is freaking out at ringside as Dom is barely hanging on. Dragon Lee hoists Dom up for a power bomb but Dom-Dom counters with a big neck-breaker.

After that, Dragon Lee does hit his seated power bomb for a super close near fall. Dom Dom hangs on. Rhea Ripley sneaks the title to Dom. Rey Mysterio tries pointing it out, but all this does is tie up the ref, allowing Ripley to interfere, setting up Dom for the win. Dom retains. Vic Joseph freaks out, "Dom can't do a damn thing by himself!"

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Lyra Valkyria Attacks Rhea Ripley

Once the match wraps up, Vic Joseph freaks out as the replays are shown and then the music fades down as we see Rey Mysterio confronting Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in the ring. Lyra Valkyria comes out and knocks down Ripley.

"Mami" retreats with Dom up the aisle as Rey, Dragon Lee and Lyra stand tall in the ring. Rey's theme hits and the crowd roars. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!