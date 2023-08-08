WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Young Bucks Reflect on Uncertainty and Emotions Surrounding The Elite's AEW Contract Renewals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

During their appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, The Young Bucks discussed The Elite's recent contract signings with AEW. In relation to the uncertain nature of the negotiations, Matt Jackson made the following remarks:

“We didn’t know. I don’t read any of it, but I know [people] are thinking ‘oh, how surprising The Elite re-signed.’ Bro, we didn’t even know if we were going to re-sign…we all negotiated together as a team.

The votes did not line up every time. There were a lot of emotions in the last year, as the world knows, so one day this person’s voting to leave, this person’s voting to go. We weren’t even on the same page the whole time.”

Nick Jackson added:

“There was many times where Matt said, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m ready to retire.’ I had to talk him out of that. I had to talk him out retiring.” 

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #aew #matt jackson #nick jackson #the young bucks

