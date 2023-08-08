AEW Star Expresses Ambition for Mainstream Crossover

An AEW star has expressed his desire to make a crossover into the mainstream following in the footsteps of legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Anthony Bowens was asked about the possibility of pursuing more opportunities in Hollywood. During an interview with Chris Distefano Presents: Chrissy Chaos, his response was:

"I aspire to achieve crossover success and gain mainstream recognition. My love for professional wrestling runs deep, and I wish to continue until I'm no longer able, but every individual has a limited time in peak physical condition."

"I've had the privilege of participating in numerous commercials over the past few years, as well as engaging in modeling. I recently relocated to Los Angeles to lay the groundwork for my future beyond wrestling."

"That's the ultimate goal. I've always aimed to emulate someone like Dwayne [Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock]."

When asked whether he had ever encountered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in person, Bowens responded:

"Our paths haven't crossed yet. Meeting him is something I hope to achieve in my lifetime."