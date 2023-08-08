AEW Adopts Fan-Created Design for New CM Punk Trans Pride T-Shirt

AEW recently unveiled a fresh CM Punk t-shirt as part of the Trevor Project charity initiative, and it's causing quite a stir. Some fans are not happy AEW is once again mixing pro wrestling and politics, however, a couple of other reasons for discontent have come to light.

Punk found himself caught up in the drama when an old clip containing homophobic content resurfaced shortly after the release of the trans pride merchandise. This development has ignited intense discussions among fans.

Further to this, the origin of AEW's new trans pride design has been traced back to a fan design. It appears that the design was directly taken from this fan's creation. Although the fan in question doesn't appear to be upset, it doesn't seem AEW told them they were using the design.

X user@PunkOfTheEarth shared, "It's unbelievable that I crafted a punk logo featuring the trans flag, and now the very same design is featured on a shirt."