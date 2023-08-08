WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

AEW Adopts Fan-Created Design for New CM Punk Trans Pride T-Shirt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

AEW Adopts Fan-Created Design for New CM Punk Trans Pride T-Shirt

AEW recently unveiled a fresh CM Punk t-shirt as part of the Trevor Project charity initiative, and it's causing quite a stir. Some fans are not happy AEW is once again mixing pro wrestling and politics, however, a couple of other reasons for discontent have come to light.

Punk found himself caught up in the drama when an old clip containing homophobic content resurfaced shortly after the release of the trans pride merchandise. This development has ignited intense discussions among fans.

Further to this, the origin of AEW's new trans pride design has been traced back to a fan design. It appears that the design was directly taken from this fan's creation. Although the fan in question doesn't appear to be upset, it doesn't seem AEW told them they were using the design. 

X user@PunkOfTheEarth shared, "It's unbelievable that I crafted a punk logo featuring the trans flag, and now the very same design is featured on a shirt."

Kevin Nash Shares Views on CM Punk Spray Painting AEW Title

During the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts about the instance where CM Punk sprayed his X symb [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 08, 2023 12:12PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83291/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer