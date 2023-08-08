WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Shares Views on CM Punk Spray Painting AEW Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

During the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts about the instance where CM Punk sprayed his X symbol onto his AEW Title belt during the Collision event. This occurrence drew comparisons to the iconic moment when the nWo spray-painted their letters on the WCW World Title after Hulk Hogan's victory. 

Speaking about CM Punk's act of spray painting his AEW Title, Kevin Nash remarked, "I didn't witness it, so I don't have an opinion on it. It seemed to be effective then [25 years ago]. In Phil's defense, I think you can grab that hold after 25 years."

Regarding any concerns about the incident, Nash stated, "I really don't have a problem with it. I would be more inclined to think about when Shawn and Razor had the IC belts, and Shawn got suspended and they put the belt on Scott. They had a tournament, Scott won it, then we went to WrestleMania 10 and we had both the belts up there. I mean, it's straight edge. It's his gimmick."

