Lowest Viewership Yet for AEW Collision on August 5 vs. WWE SummerSlam 2023

The August 5th, 2023 episode of AEW Collision competed with the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE event. This episode garnered a viewership of 417,000 and achieved a 0.13 rating in the P18-49 demographic. This marked the least-watched episode of Collision so far.
Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics.com reported:
“Collision ranked #16 in P18-49 among all cable telecasts on Saturday night. UFC Fight Night on ESPN was #1 in P18-49 with a 0.38 P18-49 rating and 1,035,000 total viewers.”
