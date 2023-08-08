WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lowest Viewership Yet for AEW Collision on August 5 vs. WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2023

The August 5th, 2023 episode of AEW Collision competed with the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE event. This episode garnered a viewership of 417,000 and achieved a 0.13 rating in the P18-49 demographic. This marked the least-watched episode of Collision so far.

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics.com reported:

“Collision ranked #16 in P18-49 among all cable telecasts on Saturday night. UFC Fight Night on ESPN was #1 in P18-49 with a 0.38 P18-49 rating and 1,035,000 total viewers.”

