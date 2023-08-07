Melina and Candice Michelle's Recent Tension Clarified as a Misunderstanding

In a recent appearance on Ten Count, Candice Michelle shared some details about her interactions with Melina and how a misunderstanding put them at odds for a moment. Michelle explained that a statement about past heat between the two was made to seem as if it was current, which incited a confrontation at a recent convention.

“I think this was our interview last time, we talked about the heat I had with Melina back in the day. So your interview got a lot of attention, and I did an appearance with her. By the way, things had been great until I walked into this appearance and she was like really upset with me. I was like, ‘Hi, Melina!’ And she was like, ‘I hear you’re telling people that I’m hard to work with.’ I was like, ‘Where is this coming from? Like this happened years ago. We are cool with each other, right?’ And she was just really hot with me, like blaming me.”



She added, “I looked at her and said, ‘You were hard to work with. Do you not remember? We were not friends. We made it work because we weren’t friends.’ So that was coming up just recently because your podcast got a lot of attention and people thought, ‘Oh, they’re fighting now.’ No, actually, we’re not fighting now. It was one fan went up to her and changed the words, the telephone game, right? So she heard that and just took it to heart and lashed out at me. I was like, ‘Woah, are you okay? What’s going on?’ Then we had to go right into a live Q&A for all the fans… Then afterward we went out and had some dinner together and she was like, ‘I’m sorry, I think I overreacted.’ I was like, ‘Okay.'”