AEW All In 2023 Exceeds WrestleMania III in Ticket Sales and Aims for More Records

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2023

AEW All In 2023 Exceeds WrestleMania III in Ticket Sales and Aims for More Records

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW All In 2023 has outperformed the ticket sales of WrestleMania III. It's important to note that this comparison considers the actual number of tickets sold for WrestleMania III, rather than the figures promoted by WWE.

Meltzer also made a projection that AEW All In 2023 is poised to shatter several more attendance records, including those set by WrestleMania 32. He elaborated:

"The event has surpassed the Hogan-Andre record, with the latest count hovering around 78,000. It hasn't quite reached the 79,127 mark yet, which would be the next target. Closing this gap by around 600 attendees should take about another week, or possibly a little less. Consequently, this record will soon be surpassed. The next significant milestone is WrestleMania 32 and the Lando record. This could have been achieved perhaps by last week, but it's only a matter of time. Barring any unforeseen developments, these records will unquestionably be broken. The only potential setback would be an unexpected scenario where ticket sales dramatically drop towards the end, despite the concentrated promotional efforts during the peak period leading up to the event."

Tags: #aew #all in #wrestlemania

