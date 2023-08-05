Gunther Defeats Drew McIntyre to Retain Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

The dominant Intercontinental Championship title reign of "The Ring General" continues, as Gunther successfully retainted his championship against "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Once the Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA rules bout wrapped up, the ring announcer revealed the WWE SummerSlam 2023 attendance of 59,194 fans inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

From there, the pre-match video package for our next match of the evening airs. Up next is the one-on-one showdown between GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The theme for Drew McIntyre hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" with his massive sword. The challenger settles into the ring to a huge pop and looks ready to give "The Ring General" all he can handle.

His music dies down and now the familiar sounds of Imperium's entrance theme hits. Out comes the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action early on. McIntyre ends up settling in the early offensive lead. A few stiff chops later and it's all GUNTHER on offense now.

A few more chops from GUNTHER sees McIntyre's chest already badly welted and bright red. McIntyre spends some time on the defensive as the Imperiun leader takes it to "The Scottish Warrior." McIntyre shows signs of life and begins fighting from underneath back into competitive form.

McIntyre hits a Future Shock DDT out of nowhere to shift the momentum back in his favor. He goes for the cover but GUNTHER kicks out. McIntyre stalks GUNTHER looking for the Claymore Kick but GUNTHER sees it coming and heads out to the floor.

Drew flies over the ropes and splashes onto GUNTHER. Back in the ring he stalks GUNTHER looking for the Claymore again but again GUNTHER avoids it. GUNTHER hits a power bomb and goes for the cover but McIntyre kicks out.

We see the two trading chops back-and-forth as the crowd reacts to each one that lands. McIntyre finally connects with a Claymore Kick. He goes for the follow-up cover but somehow GUNTHER kicks out. Seconds later, GUNTHER hits his power bomb for the win. Corey Graves does his Ludwig Kaiser impression. Good match.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER

