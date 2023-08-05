Shayna Baszler Defeats Ronda Rousey in MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam

In a battle between two mixed martial arts specialists, "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules Match at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

MMA Rules

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

We shoot to a quick commercial break. When we return, the video package telling the story for our next match of the evening airs. Up next is the MMA Rules showdown between former friends turned bitter enemies Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The video package wraps up and then the iconic sounds of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" as MMA icon and UFC Hall of Fame legend "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey makes her long walk down to the ring wearing her Judo gi.

Now the entrance tune for "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler hits and out she comes in her usual ring gear. She settles in the ring and our MMA Rules bout is officially off-and-running. The ref brings the two face-to-face like in an MMA bout.

They're each wearing MMA gloves. The ref reminds them there is no pin falls and you can only win by knockout or submission. Rousey looks to touch gloves but Baszler wants nothing to do with it. The bell rings again and now the fight is on this time. Baszler clinches with Rousey against the ropes.

After some pushing and pulling we see Rousey hit a Judo throw. Back up to the feet, we see Baszler take Rousey down. The crowd is dead for this so far. We hear some "Boring!" chants in the crowd as they continue to have what is essentially a boring version of an MMA fight. One usually referred to as "lay and pray" in the sport for how boring and uneventful it is.

On the feet, it's Ken Shamrock vs. Dan Severn II. Yeah, that bad. Baszler hits a head kick that knocks Rousey down. She rolls out to the floor. Back in the ring, Baszler works the leg of Rousey on the mat as louder "Boring!" chants spread throughout the building.

Rousey hits a flying knee that seemed to connect for real. We're seeing slow-motion replays of the knee from Rousey and head kick from Baszler. That seems to be the idea, to potato each other and show the replays to emphasize the connections being real. Rousey works on Baszler's arm on the mat but Baszler stands up with Rousey pretzeled on her. They both roll over the top and out to the floor in another boring spot. This is bad.

They come back into the ring but trainers and medics stop and check on Baszler's arm. Rousey throws them around and then stalks Baszler. Shayna says bring it and the two start trading shots. Baszler ducks under and suplexes Rousey. She looks for the rear naked choke. Rousey gets it to the ropes but it doesn't force the break. Rousey counters with an armbar.

Baszler counters with an ankle lock. Rousey counters with a rear naked choke of her own. Baszler gets her in a rear naked choke again. Rousey fights the hand of Baszler but ends up passing out. Baszler wins via technical submission.

Winner via Technical Submission: Shayna Baszler

