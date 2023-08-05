L.A. Knight Wins Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam

Tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view featured a special attraction match in the form of the Slim Jim Battle Royal. This match was won by L.A. Knight.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal

After a commercial break and a pointless, lengthy Becky Lynch video package, we shoot back inside Ford Field where the ring is already filled up, except for The Miz and LA Knight, who get special ring entrances, as it's time for the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Also getting their ring entrance shown on the broadcast is AJ Styles, who comes out last. He makes his way to the ring to a nice pop. As he finishes his walk to the ring, Michael Cole introduces us to a history and legacy or battle royals in WWE history.

The bell sounds and everyone starts fighting. We hear MVP and then see him appear at the top of the entrance way. He says this match can't start until the man who is going to win it -- is in it. He then introduces the 7'3'' Omos. "The Nigerian Nightmare" joins the gang in the ring and the fight is on.

Apollo Crews is the first person thrown over the top and eliminated. Omos launches JD McDonagh out next with a massive military press over the top. He throws out Rick Boogs next. Everybody gangs up on Omos to try and get rid of him. Omos fights his way free.

We see several more eliminations in rapid-fire fashion as the ring starts to thin out a bit. Eventually Omos gets thrown out for a big pop. Miz and Grayson Waller start to team up until LA Knight throws Miz out for an enormous pop from the crowd. Grayson Waller is thrown out by Sheamus.

Bronson Reed, AJ Styles, LA Knight and Sheamus are the final four men remaining after the big man Bronson Reed gets a few eliminations. LA Knight ends up eliminating Reed by himself for a huge pop. Styles and Sheamus mix it up as Knight recovers and fans chant his name.

Karrion Kross comes back and this leads to AJ Styles being eliminated. Knight hits his version of "The People's Elbow" on Sheamus and then prepares to eliminate him but he runs into a big knee from "The Celtic Warrior." Knight runs and leaps to the top rope in the same spot he badly botched twice on SmackDown. He hits it this time and then clotheslines Sheamus over the top for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

