WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Multiple Challenges Issued for All In on AEW Collision

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 05, 2023

Multiple Challenges Issued for All In on AEW Collision

Two challenges were made for All In as two champions issued the challenges after their matches, as AEW Tag Team Champions FTR issued a challenge for a rubber match against The Young Bucks.

After a quick ROH TV Title defense, Samoa Joe called out the "Real World Champion" to continue their legacy and give it the match that it truly deserves at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #collision #allin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer