Multiple Challenges Issued for All In on AEW Collision

Two challenges were made for All In as two champions issued the challenges after their matches, as AEW Tag Team Champions FTR issued a challenge for a rubber match against The Young Bucks.
After a quick ROH TV Title defense, Samoa Joe called out the "Real World Champion" to continue their legacy and give it the match that it truly deserves at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In.
.@SamoaJoe has called out @CMPunk for #AEWAllIn and we are internally and externally screaming#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/ikHo0bvJf3— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 6, 2023
