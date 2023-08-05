Cody Rhodes Defeats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

In the second match of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

After a commercial break, we see Ridge Holland and Butch in the parking lot watching as Sheamus arrives to Ford Field in a giant WWE monster truck. Corey Graves plugs Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild" theme song for SummerSlam and then Michael Cole introduces the video package for our next match.

On that note, we see the events that led to tonight's highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. When it wraps up, we shoot back live inside Ford Field.

The theme for Brock Lesnar hits and out comes "The Beast Incarnate." He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare." He settles in the ring as we see his mother, Michelle, in the crowd once again tonight.

Cody Rhodes runs across the ring and attacks Brock Lesnar from behind before the bell. The bell sounds and Lesnar immediately starts fighting back. He hits his first of what will likely be 100 suplexes tonight. Cody fights back quickly and connects with a Disaster Kick out of nowhere. He hits a second one but when he goes for it a third time, Lesnar swats him down like King Kong hitting a helicopter on the Empire State building.

We see Lesnar charge at Cody but Cody moves and Lesnar smashes into the steel ring post. Cody follows up with a suicide dive to splash onto "The Beast Incarnate" at ringside. Lesnar immediately takes over seconds later, quickly recovering and smashing Cody into the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Lesnar kicks out the leg of Cody. He scoops Cody up and launches him half-way across the ring like a rag doll. Brock muscles up Cody and starts suplexing the hell out of him as a "Suplex City" chant breaks out. We see Cody's mom watching on in horror as Brock continues to manhandle her son.

Lesnar continues to pummel Cody. He knocks him out to the floor and the ref nearly counts him out. Cody heads to the ring apron and Brock knocks him back down. He shouts at him to stay down and save himself. Cody rolls into the ring just in time and clutches his ribs in pain. Brock tells Cody that this is only gonna get worse if he keeps getting up. He does. And it does.

Once again we see Brock knock Cody out to the floor and tell him to stay down and save himself. Cody stumbles up and back into the ring and Lesnar does the same thing again. Cody barely makes it into the ring but does. Brock takes Cody out of the ring and looks pissed. He hoists him up and hits him with an F-5 on the floor. Lesnar yells at Michael Cole to tell Cody to stay down.

Rhodes barely makes it into the ring in time this time, as the ref's count reaches nine and a half. Cody, glassy eyed, struggles like crazy using the ropes to get back to his feet. He screams at Brock to fight and then starts punching away at him. Brock easily Donkey Kongs him again and now he's pissed. He heads out to the floor and F-5s Cody through the commentary table. Michael Cole yells "Damnit Cody, just stay down!" The fans chant "Holy sh*t!"

Again we see Cody just barely make it into the ring. This time he can't even get up. Lesnar has a look of disbelief in his eyes. We see welts and bruises all over Cody's body as Lesnar picks him up and hurls him half way across the ring. He picks him up again and Cody takes the turnbuckle padding off on the way up and over for another suplex. Cody goes to pick the steps up but Brock stops him. Cody rams Brock into the post twice and then hits him with the steps.

In the ring, we see Cody hit a disaster kick and a Cody cutter. He leaps all the way to the top-rope for a super-Cody cutter for a super close near fall. Cody shouts at Brock to get up now, and he does, quickly snatching a Kimura on Cody's arm. Cody screams in pain but fights it. Cody struggles like crazy but eventually makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Cody gets lifted up for another F-5 but Cody escapes out the back door and rams Lesnar into the exposed steel on the turnbuckle that had the padding removed earlier in the bout. Now Cody slaps a Kimura on Brock out of nowhere and he cranks away on it as Brock screams in pain. Cody counters an F-5 with three back-to-back-to-back Cross-Rhodes' for the win. Amazing match.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

