Logan Paul Defeats Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Logan Paul picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and NXT North American Champion, Ricochet.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

The Kid Rock hosted and narrated cold open video package airs after another "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature. Once that wraps up, we shoot live inside Ford Field in Detroit, MI. as fireworks and pyro explodes as the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event is now officially off-and-running.

Michael Cole welcomes us to the 36th annual SummerSlam special event while over 55,000 members of the WWE Universe roar in the background. The camera pans the massive crowd and then settles down at the ring where Logan Paul's theme hits.

Logan Paul makes his way out to a mostly negative reaction. He's wearing his black-and-yellow ring gear again and holding a bottle of his Prime drink. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for Ricochet hits and out he comes to one of the bigger pops for a ring entrance in his career. Corey Graves points out Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's better-half, is actually wearing the same colors as Logan Paul. Cole scolds him for bringing that up.

Both guys are in the ring and it's time to start what is being touted as something that will be the most viral match in WWE history. The two start the match off by staring each other down. Logan slaps Ricochet. Ricochet slaps the hell out of him back. They start going at it now.

Paul goes out to the floor and covers up, cowering like a true heel. Logan is good, folks. He plays to the crowd a bit and then heads back into the ring as the fans jump on his case with negative chants. "Logan sucks!" echoes throughout the arena as Ricochet takes it to Logan in the early goings. Paul catches him with a back elbow to slow him down.

Logan Paul takes over from there, pummeling Ricochet with a strike-heavy offense. He hits a rude awakening neck-breaker on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Logan starts taunting WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin as he rolls Ricochet back in the ring.

The fans chant "You suck!" at Logan and then he mocks Braun Strowman by hitting a running power slam. Michael Cole had to point that out, noting the former tag-team relationship between Ricochet and Strowman as the reason for this. Logan taunts the crowd with the Hulk Hogan ear-cup routine as he has Ricochet down and out in the ring.

Now he hits a big boot and his "Hogan Paul" leg-drop after the Hogan ear-cup routine. Nice. Ricochet hits a spinebuster and a "People's Moonsault" in honor of The Rock for a close near fall. Logan fires back with an enormous back body drop that sees Ricochet fly high in the air before taking a nasty landing.

We see the two on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Logan goes for a spanish fly but they both land on their feet. They brawl wildly on the floor with punching exchanges. Ricochet decks Logan but then Logan yanks Ricochet out of the ring. He goes for a flipping clothesline on Ricochet but stumbles a bit. After connecting he takes a bottle of Prime from a young fan and takes a drink.

Back in the ring, Logan heads to the top-rope with a big smile on his face. He connects with a high cross body and then hits a standing moonsault for a close near fall. Ricochet fights back and hits an absolutely insane hurricane neck-breaker off the top-rope. Ricochet hits a nice springboard clothesline.

Logan goes for a single leap off the ropes into a moonsault, but Ricochet catches him. Logan twirls around Ricochet's body and turns it into a tornado DDT. That was nuts. Ricochet goes for a shooting star press moments later, but lands injured ribs-first on the raised knees of Logan. Logan fights back and hits a power bomb face-buster and then kips up as the fans loudly boo.

Now we see Logan hit an incredible springboard frog splash that saw him leap nearly all the way across the ring. He goes for the cover but only gets two. Ricochet goes for the 630 splash but Logan moves. A Logan Paul friend gives Ricochet brass knuckles behind the referee's back. He knocks out Ricochet with them and steals the win. Incredible opener. Flat finish. Logan taunts Samantha Irvin afterwards.

Winner: Logan Paul

