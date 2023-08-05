Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane Set To Return To WWE

Kairi Sane is set to rejoin WWE.

Kairi Sane enjoyed a remarkable tenure in NXT, where she ascended to the pinnacle as the NXT Women’s Champion. While her foray into the WWE main roster didn't culminate in individual championship victories, she did clinch the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title as part of a duo.

Having left WWE some years ago to explore other avenues, Kairi Sane is now poised to make her return. Reports from PWInsider affirm that she has reached an agreement to once again be part of the company's roster.

Sources suggest that her reappearance could be imminent, with speculation pointing to a potential return as early as this week.

