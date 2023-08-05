WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane Set To Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Kairi Sane is set to rejoin WWE.

Kairi Sane enjoyed a remarkable tenure in NXT, where she ascended to the pinnacle as the NXT Women’s Champion. While her foray into the WWE main roster didn't culminate in individual championship victories, she did clinch the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title as part of a duo.

Having left WWE some years ago to explore other avenues, Kairi Sane is now poised to make her return. Reports from PWInsider affirm that she has reached an agreement to once again be part of the company's roster.

Sources suggest that her reappearance could be imminent, with speculation pointing to a potential return as early as this week.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #kairi sane

