Roman Reigns Delivers Last Message to Jey Uso Prior to Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Roman Reigns Delivers Last Message to Jey Uso Prior to Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns is prepared to make a resounding statement during tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. The Tribal Chief is gearing up to safeguard his Unquestioned Universal Championship against his own cousin, Jey Uso, in the main event taking place this evening in Detroit.

The match is scheduled under the rules of Tribal Combat, essentially granting freedom for all forms of engagement. Prior to their face-off, Reigns took to social media to reiterate to Uce that he stands as the singular pivotal figure within the Bloodline lineage. He then assured Uce that he is about to be acknowledged yet again, setting the stage for a compelling encounter.

"Tonight, the reason why I stand alone will become crystal clear, and your acknowledgment is inevitable. #AcknowledgeMe."

Tags: #wwe #summerslam #roman reigns #jey uso

