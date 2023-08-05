Becky Lynch Throws a Powerful Jab at Her Absence from WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just hours away and one Superstar not on the card has made her feelings known.

The event has garnered criticism from fans due to the controversial decision to remove the anticipated clash between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus from the card.

Initially slated for SummerSlam, the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus match was withdrawn due to logistical constraints, resulting in its rescheduling for an upcoming episode of RAW in Winnipeg, two weeks from now.

Lynch has confirmed on social media she is not in Detroit for tonight's big event.

In a tweet shared today, Becky expressed her disappointment at being excluded from the show.

She shared a photo of herself with some lemons, tweeting:

Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given.

What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!

