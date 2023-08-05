WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Becky Lynch Throws a Powerful Jab at Her Absence from WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Becky Lynch Throws a Powerful Jab at Her Absence from WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just hours away and one Superstar not on the card has made her feelings known.

The event has garnered criticism from fans due to the controversial decision to remove the anticipated clash between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus from the card.

Initially slated for SummerSlam, the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus match was withdrawn due to logistical constraints, resulting in its rescheduling for an upcoming episode of RAW in Winnipeg, two weeks from now.

Lynch has confirmed on social media she is not in Detroit for tonight's big event.

In a tweet shared today, Becky expressed her disappointment at being excluded from the show.

She shared a photo of herself with some lemons, tweeting:

Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given.

What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!

💬 Step into the excitement of WWE SummerSlam by joining our lively DISCORD chat where WNS fans gather to discuss the matches, surprises, and unforgettable moments! 

JOIN OUR SUMMERSLAM DISCORD!

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83237/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer