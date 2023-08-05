WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

AEW Reveals New Dates For Fall Schedule: New City Debut and Exciting Returns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

AEW Reveals New Dates For Fall Schedule: New City Debut and Exciting Returns

AEW has unveiled additional dates for its autumn lineup, featuring an inaugural show in a new city along with revisits to two others.

To cap off their September schedule, the company will make a comeback to Seattle, Washington with the "Collision" event slated for Saturday, September 30th. This marks their first return to Seattle since their debut in the city this past January.

Subsequently, the Dynamite show will journey to Stockton, California's Stockton Arena for the very first time on Wednesday, October 4th. Following closely, AEW will make a triumphant return to Salt Lake City, Utah's Maverik Center on Saturday, October 7th. This occasion holds particular significance as it's the first time AEW will be back in Salt Lake City since March 2020, just before the pandemic.

💬 Step into the excitement of WWE SummerSlam by joining our lively DISCORD chat where WNS fans gather to discuss the matches, surprises, and unforgettable moments! 

CM Punk Views AEW Collision as Not Competing with SummerSlam and UFC

CM Punk has discussed AEW Collision being scheduled on a challenging Saturday night, making it clear the newly launched show doesn't truly v [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2023 11:12AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83232/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer