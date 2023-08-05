WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matchups for Tonight's AEW Collision Episode on TNT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

AEW has announced the card for this evening's upcoming Collision episode. The event is set to be broadcasted on TNT and will originate from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena situated in Greenville, SC.

The lineup comprises will feature:

- The reigning Real World Champion, CM Punk, is scheduled to face off against Ricky Starks.

- The AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR, will take on the duo of Big Bill and Brian Cage.

- TBS Champion Kris Statlander is slated to contend against Mercedes Martinez.

Furthermore, the episode will feature insights and commentary from The Acclaimed, consisting of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.


