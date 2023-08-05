Rob Van Dam Reveals Last-Minute Surprise and Sentimental Connection in AEW Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has disclosed a last-minute alteration that was made to his presentation before his much-anticipated debut in AEW.

Following the swirl of rumors about AEW's potential interest in his services, Rob Van Dam stepped into the AEW arena for the first time on the August 2 episode of Dynamite, where he crossed paths with Jack Perry.

During an episode of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Van Dam recounted his initial encounter with AEW President Tony Khan and shared Khan's sentiments:

"Having only conversed with him over the phone earlier, I met him in person last night. He was undeniably cool and respectful, and he reminded me of something he had mentioned during our phone call a while back. He told me that as a devoted fan, he was present at the stretcher match featuring RVD and Sabu in Philadelphia.

"He conveyed that he had been there and recollected that on that night, there was a pivotal moment that significantly elevated my career, as he perceived it. At that juncture, that match was my personal favorite, and I held it in high regard. I can vividly recall various segments of the match. During that era, every upcoming match held the promise of becoming my favorite, especially when sharing the ring with Sabu.

"Khan's presence at that event turned it into an extraordinary occasion for him as a fan. It's really quite remarkable."

Notably, the former WWE Champion made his entrance to his iconic theme song, 'Walk' by Pantera. He revealed that he became aware of AEW's acquisition of the rights to this song on the very day of his debut, remarking:

"It was a truly fantastic moment. Learning that Tony Khan had obtained the rights to 'Walk' just elevated my excitement to a whole new level, you know what I mean?

"Anticipating the kind of reaction and emotional connection that would be established with the fans by using that music – allowing it to echo for a few moments. However, the change (to using 'Walk') only became official a bit later, perhaps an hour or so after I had arrived at the venue.

"I remember thinking, 'What? Wait, how? Did this get updated? Because it was just yesterday... sweet!' I was genuinely thrilled. Consequently, I had the opportunity to read several comments on social media... where people expressed that the song brought tears to their eyes and such. It's truly remarkable."

