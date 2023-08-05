Taya Valkyrie Sets the Record Straight: Positive Unity Defines AEW Women's Locker Room

In a post on X, AEW star Taya Valkyrie has spoken out against the recent criticisms of the AEW Women's Locker Room.

She tweeted, "This narrative that all the AEW women hate each other is quite frankly annoying. I’ve been there for 5 mths & every1, from the 2nd I walked in that building, has been nothing but supportive, hyping each other up & bad ass. Stop pinning women against each other it’s getting old."

This follows recent statements by independent wrestler LuFisto who shed light on what she described as a less-than-harmonious backstage atmosphere within the AEW women's division. LuFisto has openly discussed instances of tension, alleged trash-talking, and even claims of sabotage among the roster.

If someone’s been in professional wrestling for over a decade and you find them to be talented but they’ve never truly “panned out” there’s a reason… — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 4, 2023

These women were here for me when I had a miscarriage and that information was shared in our locker room and never left our locker room. My husband and I told our story when we were ready.



If all of this isn’t a supportive locker room, then I don’t know what is https://t.co/iUVosoiS1Q — Penelope Ford (@thePenelopeFord) August 4, 2023

