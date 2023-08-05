WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Taya Valkyrie Sets the Record Straight: Positive Unity Defines AEW Women's Locker Room

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Taya Valkyrie Sets the Record Straight: Positive Unity Defines AEW Women's Locker Room

In a post on X, AEW star Taya Valkyrie has spoken out against the recent criticisms of the AEW Women's Locker Room. 

She tweeted, "This narrative that all the AEW women hate each other is quite frankly annoying. I’ve been there for 5 mths & every1, from the 2nd I walked in that building, has been nothing but supportive, hyping each other up & bad ass. Stop pinning women against each other it’s getting old."

This follows recent statements by independent wrestler LuFisto who shed light on what she described as a less-than-harmonious backstage atmosphere within the AEW women's division. LuFisto has openly discussed instances of tension, alleged trash-talking, and even claims of sabotage among the roster. 

Read more on this story:

Dustin Rhodes Acknowledges Criticisms From LuFisto

In a recent interview with Fightful, LuFisto candidly shared her challenging experiences while working with AEW, leaving no stone unturned. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 03, 2023 08:31PM


Tags: #aew #taya valkyrie

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83224/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer