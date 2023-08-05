Big Tag Match Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Following the recent episode of AEW Rampage, a series of matches have been confirmed for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

AEW has officially revealed that the Hardys will be pitted against the Young Bucks, and in another exciting showdown, the Lucha Brothers are set to take on Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club.

The updated lineup for the forthcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is as follows:

- FTW Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam

- The Lucha Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks