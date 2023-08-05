WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Tag Match Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

Following the recent episode of AEW Rampage, a series of matches have been confirmed for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

AEW has officially revealed that the Hardys will be pitted against the Young Bucks, and in another exciting showdown, the Lucha Brothers are set to take on Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club.

The updated lineup for the forthcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is as follows:

- FTW Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam

- The Lucha Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Star PAC Sidelined by Injury

During this week's episode of AEW Rampage, it was revealed that PAC is currently out of action due to an injury. During Friday's broadcast, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2023 07:30AM


