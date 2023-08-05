WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

AEW Star PAC Sidelined by Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

AEW Star PAC Sidelined by Injury

During this week's episode of AEW Rampage, it was revealed that PAC is currently out of action due to an injury. During Friday's broadcast, Tony Schiavone disclosed that the former All-Atlantic Champion sustained an injury that has rendered him unable to participate.

PAC's last match took place on the July 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he emerged victorious in a singles encounter against Gravity.

The exact nature of the injury was not disclosed.

WNS wishes PAC all the best with his recovery.

AEW President Tony Khan Discusses Jade Cargill's Current Status

As we've mentioned before, it's uncertain what will happen next with Jade Cargill at AEW after her long time as the TBS champion. We don't k [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2023 12:42PM


Tags: #aew #pac #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83218/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer