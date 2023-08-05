AEW Star PAC Sidelined by Injury

During this week's episode of AEW Rampage, it was revealed that PAC is currently out of action due to an injury. During Friday's broadcast, Tony Schiavone disclosed that the former All-Atlantic Champion sustained an injury that has rendered him unable to participate.
PAC's last match took place on the July 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he emerged victorious in a singles encounter against Gravity.
The exact nature of the injury was not disclosed.
WNS wishes PAC all the best with his recovery.
