Wardlow Opens Up About Struggles During AEW TV Hiatus

In 2023, Wardlow secured the TNT Championship twice during the year. His initial victory came at AEW Revolution, where he triumphed over Samoa Joe to claim the title. The follow-up to his success occurred on the April 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, marking his second championship reign.

However, Wardlow's hold on the title was short-lived, as he yielded it to Luchasaurus on the June 17 episode of AEW Collision. Strikingly, this event was also his concluding match, as he has not been featured on AEW television since that point.

In a video interview at Terrificon 2023, hosted by Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow was questioned regarding his current standing within AEW. He expressed, "Being here and addressing you all feels incredibly surreal. I believe my sentiments are shared by these two gentlemen, Danhausen and Ethan Page. Our journeys in the industry exhibit striking parallels. We've dedicated years to the craft, nurturing aspirations for moments like these throughout our lives. My absence from television for the past few months has left me grappling with a profound sense of melancholy. Wrestling constitutes the very core of my existence; it's my wellspring of joy. Today, for the first time in months, I sense a return to my true self. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for joining us, as your presence has ignited a much-needed transformation within my mind and heart. Thank you," Wardlow conveyed with appreciation.