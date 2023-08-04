WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Wardlow Opens Up About Struggles During AEW TV Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Wardlow Opens Up About Struggles During AEW TV Hiatus

In 2023, Wardlow secured the TNT Championship twice during the year. His initial victory came at AEW Revolution, where he triumphed over Samoa Joe to claim the title. The follow-up to his success occurred on the April 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, marking his second championship reign.

However, Wardlow's hold on the title was short-lived, as he yielded it to Luchasaurus on the June 17 episode of AEW Collision. Strikingly, this event was also his concluding match, as he has not been featured on AEW television since that point.

In a video interview at Terrificon 2023, hosted by Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow was questioned regarding his current standing within AEW. He expressed, "Being here and addressing you all feels incredibly surreal. I believe my sentiments are shared by these two gentlemen, Danhausen and Ethan Page. Our journeys in the industry exhibit striking parallels. We've dedicated years to the craft, nurturing aspirations for moments like these throughout our lives. My absence from television for the past few months has left me grappling with a profound sense of melancholy. Wrestling constitutes the very core of my existence; it's my wellspring of joy. Today, for the first time in months, I sense a return to my true self. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for joining us, as your presence has ignited a much-needed transformation within my mind and heart. Thank you," Wardlow conveyed with appreciation.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wardlow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83213/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer