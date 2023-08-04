Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage: Parking Lot Brawl - Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends

Tonight on AEW Rampage, the spotlight will shine on a thrilling showdown as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club join forces to clash with Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends in a fierce Parking Lot Fight.

The aftermath of last week's shocking betrayal, in which AR Fox turned his back on Darby Allin to align with Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates, is still reverberating. Their brutal attack on Nick Wayne during the recent Wednesday episode sets the stage for a tag-team confrontation on Rampage. The identity of their opponents is yet to be unveiled.

Another intense clash awaits in the form of a singles match between Anna Jay and Skye Blue on tonight's Rampage. Notably, these two competitors previously crossed paths during the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, with Blue emerging victorious to advance. Anna Jay, who is no longer promoted as Anna Jay.A.S., aims to even the score and secure a victory during this evening's broadcast.

To cap off the action-packed night, an explosive trios match is set to unfold as Keith Lee teams up with the legendary duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Their opponents are none other than The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian, forming a formidable trio in their own right. Adding to the mix, Isiah "Brother Zay" Kassidy will be in the corner of the former team, while the opposition might receive support from Penelope Ford.