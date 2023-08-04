Unresolved Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Linger Between The Elite and CM Punk within AEW

The saga involving CM Punk and The Elite is widely recognized among wrestling enthusiasts.

Following a contentious post-event press conference where Punk verbally criticized numerous wrestlers, including all the members of The Elite, a backstage altercation erupted between Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks during All Out 2022.

Upon Punk's reentry into AEW, President Tony Khan opted to make him the lead star of the Collision brand, aiming to create distance between him and those who opposed him.

CM Punk's return interview on ESPN and his subsequent promotional appearance failed to soften the negative sentiment some AEW fans held toward him. In fact, it appears that the divisiveness has been exacerbated.

In recent days, AEW confirmed that The Elite has committed to multi-year contracts. This development prompted speculation among certain fans about whether Punk's presence in the same promotion might influence The Elite's decision to remain.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer divulged that underlying issues still persist between the two parties. Meltzer noted, "Despite the formal signing, there remain noteworthy unresolved backstage conflicts between them and C.M. Punk, which puts Khan in the position of delicately managing the situation."