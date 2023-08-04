WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Unresolved Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Linger Between The Elite and CM Punk within AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Unresolved Behind-the-Scenes Tensions Linger Between The Elite and CM Punk within AEW

The saga involving CM Punk and The Elite is widely recognized among wrestling enthusiasts.

Following a contentious post-event press conference where Punk verbally criticized numerous wrestlers, including all the members of The Elite, a backstage altercation erupted between Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks during All Out 2022.

Upon Punk's reentry into AEW, President Tony Khan opted to make him the lead star of the Collision brand, aiming to create distance between him and those who opposed him.

CM Punk's return interview on ESPN and his subsequent promotional appearance failed to soften the negative sentiment some AEW fans held toward him. In fact, it appears that the divisiveness has been exacerbated.

In recent days, AEW confirmed that The Elite has committed to multi-year contracts. This development prompted speculation among certain fans about whether Punk's presence in the same promotion might influence The Elite's decision to remain.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer divulged that underlying issues still persist between the two parties. Meltzer noted, "Despite the formal signing, there remain noteworthy unresolved backstage conflicts between them and C.M. Punk, which puts Khan in the position of delicately managing the situation."


Tags: #aew #the elite #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83208/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer