AEW President Tony Khan Discusses Jade Cargill's Current Status

As we've mentioned before, it's uncertain what will happen next with Jade Cargill at AEW after her long time as the TBS champion. We don't know when she'll be back on TV. The President of AEW, Tony Khan, talked to Mike Johnson from PWInsider about what's going on with her and the company.

“Well, Jade’s still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she’s made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can’t say for certain what anybody’s going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she’s done here.”

During her break from AEW, Jade has posted pictures of her travels in Egypt and Italy.

Living life 🥰 Egypt doesn’t owe us anything pic.twitter.com/IU0GLrg9qi — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 3, 2023