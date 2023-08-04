Rumored Kenny Omega Singles Match For AEW All In

Kenny Omega is poised to play a significant role in AEW's upcoming event, All In.

The highly anticipated All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, the grand spectacle will unfold at Wembley Stadium in London, England with an audience of over 75,000 enthusiastic fans expected to attend.

The only officially announced match for the big event is an engagement where MJF defends the AEW World Championship against his close associate, Adam Cole. The remainder of the event's lineup remains shrouded in mystery.

Dave Meltzer shared in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "A speculative lineup has emerged, featuring potential contests such as FTR squaring off against the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega potentially clashing with Konosuke Takeshita, an encounter between Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho, and an enigmatic bout pitting BCC against the trio of Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and an unidentified partner. While Kota Ibushi hinted at his presence on the show, his integration seems contingent on a partnership with Omega."