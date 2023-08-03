WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Advocates for Surprises: AEW Should Keep All In's Match Card Secret

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

AEW has only revealed one match for All In, and Bully Ray believes it should stay that way.

The company recently announced the first match for the August 27th PPV during this week's Dynamite, featuring MJF defending the World Title against Adam Cole. Bully shared his thoughts on the matter during the latest Busted Open Radio, suggesting that the company should resist revealing any further matches.

According to him with 77,000 people already confirmed to attend, every match and entrance could become a pleasant surprise. The element of unpredictability keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, creating an atmosphere akin to a Royal Rumble spread across the entire show. 

"Every match, every entrance becomes a surprise. To me, you’re sitting on the edge of your seat. It’s almost like a Royal Rumble over an entire show … I think this is the show where people at home don’t need to know anything. They’re gonna buy it no matter what, otherwise they’ll suffer from FOMO. I think the excitement of not knowing anything draws me in more."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
