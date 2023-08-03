Tony Khan Confident About Bryan Danielson's Return Later This Year"

Tony Khan has provided a recent update regarding the return of Bryan Danielson to the ring.

Following his epic encounter with Kazuchika Okada during the Forbidden Door event in June, Danielson found himself on the injured list. Despite securing an impressive submission victory over Okada, the match took a toll on him, leaving him in worse condition than his opponent.

Initially, it was thought to be a fractured lower arm, but further examination revealed a "severe break," necessitating surgery and an extensive recovery period. However, Khan has now shed light on the situation, giving fans hope for Danielson's eventual comeback to action.

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his confidence in Bryan Danielson's return later this year.

“There is a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury. I’m very excited to get Bryan back. I don’t want to put a timetable because it’s a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I’m very confident Bryan will be back later this year.”