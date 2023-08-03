WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Tony Khan Confident About Bryan Danielson's Return Later This Year"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

Tony Khan Confident About Bryan Danielson's Return Later This Year"

Tony Khan has provided a recent update regarding the return of Bryan Danielson to the ring.

Following his epic encounter with Kazuchika Okada during the Forbidden Door event in June, Danielson found himself on the injured list. Despite securing an impressive submission victory over Okada, the match took a toll on him, leaving him in worse condition than his opponent.

Initially, it was thought to be a fractured lower arm, but further examination revealed a "severe break," necessitating surgery and an extensive recovery period. However, Khan has now shed light on the situation, giving fans hope for Danielson's eventual comeback to action.

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his confidence in Bryan Danielson's return later this year.

“There is a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury. I’m very excited to get Bryan back. I don’t want to put a timetable because it’s a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I’m very confident Bryan will be back later this year.”

AEW Roster Expresses Gratitude to Tony Khan on Dynamite's 200th Episode, Brodie Lee Jr. Shares Words

During last night's Dynamite 200 taping, MJF addressed the crowd, and eventually, the entire roster expressed their gratitude towards Tony K [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 03, 2023 11:27AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #bryan danielson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83183/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer