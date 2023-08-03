AEW Roster Expresses Gratitude to Tony Khan on Dynamite's 200th Episode, Brodie Lee Jr. Shares Words

During last night's Dynamite 200 taping, MJF addressed the crowd, and eventually, the entire roster expressed their gratitude towards Tony Khan. Footage of this heartfelt after-show segment can be seen below.

In addition, Wrestling Inc. reported that Khan made a return appearance after the Rampage taping. During this moment, he was accompanied by Brodie Lee Jr. (also known as -1), who led the audience in singing Happy Birthday to his friend Ben. Brodie then expressed his thanks to his "amazing boss" Tony Khan. Khan, in turn, acknowledged Brodie as a dear friend and requested the audience to applaud him for his contributions.