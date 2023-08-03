WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW President Tony Khan Comments On Possible Streaming Service for AEW Content Library

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

During an interview with Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was questioned about the potential availability of AEW's content library on a streaming service. In response, Khan shared the following statement...

“We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max. It would be tremendous. Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming. We have a great library. All together, with everything I own, it’s thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago.

I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that’s something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros.” 

Source: pwinsider.com
