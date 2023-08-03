AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 8/4/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This Friday's episode of AEW Rampage, which will air on TNT was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday night from Tampa, FL at the Yuengling Center, brought some thrilling action and exciting moments. Here's a rundown of what took place:

In the opening match, The Hardys and Keith Lee formed an unstoppable trio, defeating The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) in an intense showdown.

Next up, Swerve Strickland and AR Fox (accompanied by Prince Nana) displayed their incredible teamwork and emerged victorious against the formidable duo of Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez.

The women's division saw an impressive clash, as Anna Jay (with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) secured a well-earned victory against the talented Skye Blue.

Prior to the Dynamite event, AEW treated the fans to some dark matches. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Taya Valkyrie delivered a dominant performance, defeating Avery Breaux, Dream Girl Ellie, and Kelsey Raegan.

In another dark match, Big Bill and Brian Cage (accompanied by Prince Nana) showcased their strength and skill, prevailing over Luther and Cameron Stewart.

The young and promising Lee Moriarty demonstrated his abilities in a hard-fought match, emerging victorious against Dante Casanova.

After the conclusion of Rampage, an unforgettable in-ring celebration took place to mark the 200th episode of AEW. Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and World Heavyweight Champion MJF came together to express their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout this incredible journey.