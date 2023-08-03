WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Van Dam's AEW Contract Status After Debut Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

Rob Van Dam's AEW Contract Status After Debut Revealed

Former WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Original, Rob Van Dam, made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite to confront FTW Champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

The setup for this encounter began when Jerry Lynn, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, appeared in the ring with Jungle Boy the previous week. During that segment, Jungle Boy had mocked the wrestlers who had paved the way for him, leading to a confrontation with Lynn.

However, on this week's episode, Jerry Lynn refused to step into the ring with Jungle Boy, citing concerns of "child abuse," and explained that he wasn't cleared by a doctor. In response, he called upon a good friend from their ECW days to take his place. That's when Rob Van Dam, accompanied by his wife Katie Forbes made his entrance to the classic ECW theme song "Walk" by Patera.

A report from PWInsider suggests that RVD is scheduled for just one match against Jungle Boy, which will take place on next week's Dynamite.

