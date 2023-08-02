WWE WrestleMania 39 Sparks a $215 Million Economic Boost in Los Angeles Area

In April, WWE WrestleMania 39 took place in Los Angeles.

The event generated an impressive economic impact, with WWE proudly announcing a staggering $215 million windfall for Hollywood during WrestleMania week. This astounding figure surpassed the earnings of the previous year's WrestleMania 38 in Dallas by nearly $10 million, showcasing the event's immense success and popularity.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania generated $215 million in economic impact for the Los Angeles region this past April, according to a study conducted by Applied Analysis. This marks a new company record breaking last year’s $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region.

Since 2016, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.

A capacity crowd of 161,892 fans attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza over the course of two nights last April at SoFi Stadium, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. Key highlights from the study include:

By continuing to broaden the week’s schedule of events, out-of-town visitors stayed an average of 4.1 nights in Los Angeles.

More than half of attendees traveled to Los Angeles from outside of southern California, with 15% of attendees traveling in from international markets.

Visitors had an annual average income of more than $100K.

Next year, WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18.