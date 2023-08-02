ECW Legend Reportedly Being Considered For AEW All In Pay-Per-View

There have been discussions within AEW about the potential arrival of ECW legend Rob Van Dam, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. While nothing has been confirmed yet, there have been mentions of him possibly facing FTW Champion Jack Perry at AEW All In or All Out.

As of now, Rob Van Dam has never made an appearance on AEW programming. However, fans have speculated that he might be involved in Perry's feud with ECW. In recent weeks, Perry has been in a feud with HOOK, Taz's son, and is set to have a face-to-face encounter with former ECW star Jerry Lynn on the August 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled on U.S. television since his departure from IMPACT Wrestling in 2020.