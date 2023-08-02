WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Acknowledges Need for Improvement in AEW's Backstage Politics, Cites MJF's Influence as a Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

Wardlow expressed doubts about his chances of reaching the pinnacle of AEW, mainly because of the current world champion's position.

During a recent interview with DAE on Demand, Mr. Mayhem discussed the possibility of challenging MJF for the company's top prize. He pointed out that he previously defeated MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, decisively proving his superiority in a swift and dominant manner. However, despite this victory, Wardlow still feels uncertain about his path to the top of AEW, primarily due to the current champion's standing.

"You would think so, but apparently, there are a lot of whining crybabies that are ahead of me. Let’s face the facts, as long as MJF has the title, I’ll probably never be in the picture as long as he has anything to do with it. He knows, as everyone knows, I murdered him when we wrestled. I am the one guy in the company that has beat our champion. Not only beat our champion, but squashed our champion. There is another guy running around calling him the champion and I’m pretty sure I beat the brakes off him as well."

When questioned about areas of improvement within AEW, Wardlow acknowledged that he believes his backstage politics could use some work.

"Politics. As long as MJF is at the top, he’s going to do everything he can to keep me at the bottom."

Darby Allin Determined To Regain the TNT Title at AEW All Out

In a recent interview with The Rob Brown Show, Darby Allin shared his determination to recapture the AEW TNT Championship.

