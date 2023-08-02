WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Grayson Waller Wants WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus On The Grayson Waller Effect

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

Grayson Waller Wants WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus On The Grayson Waller Effect

In a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Grayson Waller discussed potential guests for his segment, the Grayson Waller Effect. Among the various options, he expressed a strong desire to have WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as a guest.

Emphasizing his admiration for her impact on the wrestling world, Waller mentioned how she has left a lasting influence with her iconic merchandise, including shirts that even he would proudly wear. He regarded Trish Stratus as a top priority for the Grayson Waller Effect and believes that having her on the show would be a fantastic experience.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #grayson waller #the grayson waller effect #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83165/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer