Grayson Waller Wants WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus On The Grayson Waller Effect

In a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Grayson Waller discussed potential guests for his segment, the Grayson Waller Effect. Among the various options, he expressed a strong desire to have WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as a guest.

Emphasizing his admiration for her impact on the wrestling world, Waller mentioned how she has left a lasting influence with her iconic merchandise, including shirts that even he would proudly wear. He regarded Trish Stratus as a top priority for the Grayson Waller Effect and believes that having her on the show would be a fantastic experience.