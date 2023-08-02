Darby Allin Determined To Regain the TNT Title at AEW All Out

In a recent interview with The Rob Brown Show, Darby Allin shared his determination to recapture the AEW TNT Championship. While the possibility of facing MJF for the AEW World Title was brought up, Allin clarified that his main focus is currently on the TNT Title, which is currently held by Luchasaurus. He expressed that making the TNT Championship meaningful has been a goal of his since day one, even during the pandemic when he first became TNT Champion. Allin emphasized his commitment to elevating the importance of the title, just as he did in the past.

He earned the opportunity for the title shot by winning the Royal Rampage last month, and the title match is set to take place at AEW All Out on September 3 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“Honestly, I’m just concentrated on the TNT Championship. I have that at All Out against Luchasaurus or Christian or whoever the hell is holding that title. THat’s been a goal of mine, to make that title mean something, since day one. Right when I became TNT Champion during the pandemic, I hustled to make that more than the World Championship. Bet yourself, if I win it at All Out, I’m going to do the exact same thing again.”