Tony Khan Excited for Historic 200th Episode of Dynamite - Check Out the Updated Card

AEW President Tony Khan is pumped up for tonight's milestone episode of Dynamite, marking its 200th edition in history. He took to Twitter to share his excitement:

"Tonight's the night on @TBSNetwork: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Episode 200! As we have just 4 weeks of @AEWonTV left before our biggest show ever on Aug 27, Dynamite 200 TONIGHT is the perfect place to set the stage for #AEWAllIn! Join us in celebrating 200 episodes of #AEWDynamite at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on TBS!"

Here's the updated AEW Dynamite card for the special episode:

- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

- AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

- ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defend against El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

- Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

- Jack Perry in a face-to-face confrontation with Jerry Lynn

- Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in an anything-goes match

- AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF delivering a special address.