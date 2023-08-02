Cody Rhodes Hopes To Induct Dustin Rhodes into WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes expressed his emotions following his loss at WrestleMania, saying, "I felt all of that loss. If I didn’t, I’d be doomed to repeat it." Despite receiving encouragement from Vince McMahon and Triple H, Cody acknowledged that their words couldn't alleviate his disappointment. He respected their input but preferred to process his feelings privately, walking out of the building in solitude, seeking solace with his family. Cody admitted that while he was physically present at WrestleMania's main event, he couldn't find joy in the experience, stating, "I knew there was a main event and I was there, but it wasn’t mine."

Reflecting on what his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, would have thought about his WrestleMania main event, Cody shared, "I thought so much about him at WrestleMania. He believed it would happen, and it did." During his Stardust phase, Dusty had briefly questioned the likelihood of Cody headlining WrestleMania, but his unwavering support and belief in his son never wavered. Cody was grateful that he could ultimately prove his father's belief right.

When discussing the creation of his Peacock documentary, Cody emphasized the importance of staying true to his story. He insisted that "You can't revise the story," and credited Matt and Nick Jackson, along with Kenny Omega, for being integral to his journey. Recognizing their collective impact on the wrestling industry, Cody acknowledged that their collaboration had been a game-changer for many wrestlers and had significantly influenced the business.

Amidst talk of his brother Dustin Rhodes returning to WWE, Cody expressed his desire to induct him into the Hall of Fame, honoring his sibling's incredible legacy. Furthermore, he remained open to the idea of teaming up with Dustin again in the future, while also enjoying their memorable experiences of wrestling against each other. Their bond and shared passion for wrestling continue to create profound and cherished moments in their careers.