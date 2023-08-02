WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Sets Perfect Timing for All In Match Announcements

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

Tony Khan is well aware of when the build to All In will commence.

The highly anticipated event, which is slated to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27th, is expected to be the most significant show in AEW's history by a substantial margin. There is even a chance it could break records as the highest-selling wrestling event of all time. However, despite just a few weeks remaining until the show, no matches have been officially declared.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Tony Khan disclosed that the announcement of All In matches will kick off during a live episode of Dynamite in Tampa, Florida. He believes the timing for these announcements is absolutely perfect.

“Looking at the path we’d be on this summer towards All In at Wembley, I always felt tonight in Tampa would be the perfect place to begin match announcements and officially take that next step. It’s perfect timing, the perfect amount of excitement. The 200th episode is important to the network and to the fans. It’s a major milestone for Dynamite, and it happens to be four weeks out from All In.”

Source: orlandosentinel.com
Tags: #aew #all in #tony khan

