AEW President Tony Khan Responds to Triple H's "Secondary Promotion" Remark

Triple H recently referred to AEW as a "secondary promotion" in relation to Cody Rhodes' decision to return to WWE, as documented in Cody's Peacock documentary.

AEW President Tony Khan responded to Triple H's comments, stating, "We won't be seen as a secondary promotion at All In. We hold the top position in the UK, on TV, and with record-breaking attendance. While I respect Cody, I understand these words weren't his own, but the truth is, we are not secondary in many markets. In fact, WWE has been taking a back seat to us in several places for the first time in a long while. I take pride in our current standing, and we won't be overshadowed by anyone."

Tony Khan also mentioned that match announcements for All In will be made during tonight's Dynamite, expressing his excitement about the journey leading up to the event at Wembley. "I always believed that tonight in Tampa would be the perfect moment to begin unveiling the matches and officially taking the next step towards All In at Wembley. The timing is just right, and the excitement is at its peak. As the 200th episode, Dynamite's milestone is significant for the network and the fans, and it coincides with being just four weeks away from All In."

It's worth noting that a staggering 76,000 tickets have already been distributed for All In at Wembley Stadium.