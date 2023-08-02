WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Official (Early) WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event Poster Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

Official (Early) WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event Poster Released

WWE gears up to host the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, November 25. Although the event is still more than three months away, the card is yet to take shape, and no matches have been teased. To build excitement, WWE has released a new promotional poster featuring some of their top superstars.

Among the prominent names are "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, WWE Women's Champion Asuka, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Adding to the intrigue, the poster also includes three other significant names. Former two-time WWE Champion, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley, although not currently an active in-ring competitor, makes an appearance, hinting at a potential involvement. Additionally, one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, and Jimmy Uso, both currently out of action, are featured on the poster.

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!

Check it out below:


Tags: #wwe #survivor series

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83152/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer