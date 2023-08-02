WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's July Top Merchandise Sellers Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

AEW's July Top Merchandise Sellers Revealed

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics has unveiled the top merchandise sellers for All Elite Wrestling during the month of July. Taking the lead is the former 2-time AEW World Champion, "The Best In The World" CM Punk, with an impressive 49 items in the top 10 daily list and a reverse rank value of 5165. Not far behind, AEW as a company secures the second position with 14 items in the top 10 daily list and a reverse rank value of 3596.

Here is the list of the top 10 merchandise sellers:

1. CM Punk - Items in top 10 daily: 49 [Reverse rank value: 5165]
2. AEW - Items in top 10 daily: 14 [Reverse rank value: 3596]
3. Orange Cassidy - Items in top 10 daily: 32 [Reverse rank value: 2650]
4. CM Punk and FTR - Items in top 10 daily: 27 [Reverse rank value: 2219]
5. The Acclaimed - Items in top 10 daily: 15 [Reverse rank value: 2165]
6. MJF and Adam Cole - Items in top 10 daily: 39 [Reverse rank value: 1951]
7. Bullet Club Gold (AEW x NJPW collaboration) - Items in top 10 daily: 38 [Reverse rank value: 1807]
8. Bryan Danielson - Items in top 10 daily: 7 [Reverse rank value: 1369]
9. Sting - Items in top 10 daily: 16 [Reverse rank value: 1351]
10. The Elite - Items in top 10 daily: 17 [Reverse rank value: 1336]

Moreover, the top 10 individual items sold are as follows:

1. MJF - Better Than You BAY BAY (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1545]
2. AEW x NJPW - Bullet Club Gold (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1471]
3. Orange Cassidy - One Line (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1389]
4. CM Punk - Best in the World Ringer T-shirt (Days in top 10: 28) [Reverse rank value: 1355]
5. CM Punk and FTR - The Foundation (Days in top 10: 25) [Reverse rank value: 1290]
6. CM Punk - Rowdy Ringer T-shirt (Days in top 10: 19) [Reverse rank value: 1273]
7. The Elite - Golden Elite (Days in top 10: 17) [Reverse rank value: 822]
8. The Acclaimed - Scissor Me Daddy Ass (Days in top 10: 15) [Reverse rank value: 1181]
9. CM Punk - Best In The World Lightweight Jacket (Days in top 10: 14) [Reverse rank value: 664]
10. Sting (Retro USA) - AEW Micro Brawler (Days in top 10: 12) [Reverse rank value: 593]

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #the elite #sting #orange cassidy

