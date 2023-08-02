AEW's July Top Merchandise Sellers Revealed

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics has unveiled the top merchandise sellers for All Elite Wrestling during the month of July. Taking the lead is the former 2-time AEW World Champion, "The Best In The World" CM Punk, with an impressive 49 items in the top 10 daily list and a reverse rank value of 5165. Not far behind, AEW as a company secures the second position with 14 items in the top 10 daily list and a reverse rank value of 3596.

Here is the list of the top 10 merchandise sellers:

1. CM Punk - Items in top 10 daily: 49 [Reverse rank value: 5165]

2. AEW - Items in top 10 daily: 14 [Reverse rank value: 3596]

3. Orange Cassidy - Items in top 10 daily: 32 [Reverse rank value: 2650]

4. CM Punk and FTR - Items in top 10 daily: 27 [Reverse rank value: 2219]

5. The Acclaimed - Items in top 10 daily: 15 [Reverse rank value: 2165]

6. MJF and Adam Cole - Items in top 10 daily: 39 [Reverse rank value: 1951]

7. Bullet Club Gold (AEW x NJPW collaboration) - Items in top 10 daily: 38 [Reverse rank value: 1807]

8. Bryan Danielson - Items in top 10 daily: 7 [Reverse rank value: 1369]

9. Sting - Items in top 10 daily: 16 [Reverse rank value: 1351]

10. The Elite - Items in top 10 daily: 17 [Reverse rank value: 1336]

Moreover, the top 10 individual items sold are as follows:

1. MJF - Better Than You BAY BAY (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1545]

2. AEW x NJPW - Bullet Club Gold (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1471]

3. Orange Cassidy - One Line (Days in top 10: 31) [Reverse rank value: 1389]

4. CM Punk - Best in the World Ringer T-shirt (Days in top 10: 28) [Reverse rank value: 1355]

5. CM Punk and FTR - The Foundation (Days in top 10: 25) [Reverse rank value: 1290]

6. CM Punk - Rowdy Ringer T-shirt (Days in top 10: 19) [Reverse rank value: 1273]

7. The Elite - Golden Elite (Days in top 10: 17) [Reverse rank value: 822]

8. The Acclaimed - Scissor Me Daddy Ass (Days in top 10: 15) [Reverse rank value: 1181]

9. CM Punk - Best In The World Lightweight Jacket (Days in top 10: 14) [Reverse rank value: 664]

10. Sting (Retro USA) - AEW Micro Brawler (Days in top 10: 12) [Reverse rank value: 593]

